Utah Makes Polygamy Legal

In a state that has had issues with the definition of marriage in the past, the state of Utah is once again making news. A bill that seeks to decriminalize polygamy has gotten one step closer to becoming Utah law. The Utah Senate on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve the legislation, which would greatly reduce criminal penalties for people married to two or more people at the same time, reports the New York Post.

Under the bill, consensual bigamy would be downgraded from a felony to an infraction equal to that of a traffic ticket. It also seeks to change polygamy ""under false pretenses" from a second degree to a third degree violation, the legislation reads. The bill will next head to the state's House of Representatives for approval. According to the Post, there are over 30,000 people living in the Polygamous lifestyle. The move will make the former television show Sister Wives happy. The family involved a man who was married to several wives and had several children with them. The question is whether or not the governor of Utah will sign the bill if it gets to his desk? Will this impact the number of businesses that want to move or stay in Utah? Why is polygamy illegal? Should being married to more than one person be legal if all involved parties are OK with it?