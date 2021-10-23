Vaccinated Star Mother Passes from Covid At Saint Luke’s

A fifty-eight-year-old mother from Star, Idaho, died of Covid at Saint Luke's.

Susan Ward was an assistant at Nampa School District Family Community Resource who was fully vaccinated according to Idahonews.com. She contracted Covid due to her tireless efforts to better the lives of those in the Nampa School District, reports a GoFundMe Page.

The page was set up to help the family pay for Ward's healthcare costs battling Covid. Reports from the page indicated that she showed signs of recovery before passing away last week. Her daughter wrote on the GoFundMe page that her mother was admitted to the hospital with low blood pressure and one of her kidneys failing.

Her final moments were described by her daughter Courtney from the GoFundMe page. "Susan returned to her family and Heavenly Father in the afternoon of October 21, 2021 after fighting Covid in the hospital for 25 days. She left peacefully surrounded by her husband and 3 daughters. We are grateful she is no longer in pain but she is already missed tremendously." Ward's family tells Idaho news that they plan to hold a food drive to aid families in the Nampa School District.

Is there a leading indicator in breakthrough cases?

KTVB spoke with state health experts who told them that age could be a leading factor in becoming a breakthrough case. "That said it's all about what data you have and what data you can collect," State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said. "It could be that someone severely immunocompromised is at just as high of risk as somebody who is 85, let's say. But the strongest data is certainly age-based."

Covid continues to challenge health officials in Idaho and across the country. Charlie Meeker died of Covid at 79. He was fully vaccinated reports the Idaho Statesman. The good news, if there is any, is that health officials believe Idaho has survived the Delta variant. The state's hospitals are still under the Crisis Standards of Care.

