Want To See ‘Hamilton’ In Boise For $10? Here’s How

It's the hottest ticket of the year, and with that comes high prices and difficulty scoring seats.

Unless you know the trick.

Hamilton is coming to the Morrison Center starting Wednesday, December 8th, and it goes without saying that folks in the Treasure Valley are very headstrong when it comes to getting their tickets. If you're not familiar, Hamilton was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the story our founding father Alexander Hamilton, only it's told through singing and rapping. Sounds weird on paper, but people love this show. If you don't go see it, you're going to be left out at the water cooler at work. Trust us.

Tickets start at $59 (and go over $200 for premium seats!) and you can get those tickets via Ticketmaster @ 208-426-1110.

Still interested in those $10 tickets? We didn't clickbait you. Here's how to get them.

There's a lottery being held for fans looking for highly-discounted tickets, via the Hamilton app. The lottery begins on Fridays starting at 10 a.m. and ceases the following Thursday at noon. Only one entry per person is allowed, and you must be 18 or older to participate.

If you're one of the lottery winners, look out for a text or email confirming your modest ticket prices.

Sidenote, attendants of the show are required to wear masks. Even if you're triple vaxxed.

Showtimes:

7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9

8 p.m. Dec. 10

2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 11

1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12

7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-16

8 p.m. Dec. 17

2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 18

1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19

7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22

1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23

7 p.m. Dec. 25

1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 26.

