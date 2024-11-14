Warning! Highly Contagious Disease on The Rise In Idaho!

Our long, warm summer is over. The long days of sunlight have been replaced by shorter days and much colder nights. As Idahoans brace for a winter we all hope is filled with snow, a new menace lurks, threatening our health.

Winter means skiing, driving in the snow, and winter colds. Idahoans are a strong, self-reliant breed that looks to more homeopathic cures than a shot. However, colder weather means colds, COVID-19, the flu, and other illnesses threatening our health.

However, Idaho's health districts are warning that whooping cough is back and more severe than ever. Central District Health and Southwest District Health issued press releases warning of a dangerous rise in this deadly virus.

"Within the Central District, Ada County has reported 117 cases, and one case each in Elmore and Valley Counties. Within the Southwest District, Canyon County has reported 49 cases, and three in Payette County for a total of 52 cases this year so far. 67% of these cases are among children under 19 years of age."

The Gem State is not an outlier in the whooping cough epidemic. The Centers for Disease Control Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the trend is growing nationwide.

What is Whooping Cough?

Pertussis, the medical name for whooping cough, is characterized by a high-pitched cough, runny nose, congestion, or fever. If you have these whooping cough symptoms, you shouldn't ignore them because they can lead to uncontrolled coughing that could be violent and vomiting.

Last month, Timberline High School in Boise reported a case of whooping cough, warning parents of possible exposure reported by the Idaho Statesman.

Winter hasn't arrived yet, but these symptoms should be taken seriously. Please don't hesitate to contact your doctor or medical professional if you have whooping cough.

