Washington’s Disrespectful Flag Bill Would Never Fly in Idaho

The Pacific Northwest has a liberal reputation built on years of, let's say, unique laws passed in Oregon and Washington. We won't delve into the unique world of California politics, but as we all know, they're very different from the rest.

Depending on who you talk to, Idaho is in the Pacific Northwest or the Mountain West. As much as most of us would like to be in the Pacific Northwest, the Gem State has no direct connection to the beautiful and majestic Pacific Ocean.

Washington, Oregon, and California are the three most liberal states in the country, while Idaho continues to rise through the ranks as one of the most conservative. Idahoans continue to elect pro freedom politicians while those other states embrace the failed liberal agenda.

Washington State was named after George Washington, the father of our country. However, lawmakers in their state capitol are considering a bill to remove George Washington's face from the state flag.

House Bill 1938 would remove George Washington from the flag. The Democrats say he doesn't represent their state despite being named after him. They also say the flag has too many colors needing a more simplistic overhaul.

The committee will vote on the bill this week. Unlike the Washington Legislature, Idaho's legislature embraces American history and supports limited government.

President George Washington would be welcomed on the Idaho State Flag. We'll continue to update you on this issue as it develops. A move like this one continues to motivate more people to move to Idaho

