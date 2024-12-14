Washington’s Governor Addresses His Move to Idaho

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has seen everything. The one-time presidential candidate has ruled the Evergreen State for years. However, as he prepares to leave office, the governor is fighting back against a rumor his camp says is untrue and unfounded.

The rumor going around is that once Governor Inslee leaves office, he will move to Idaho. Can anyone blame the governor for wanting to move to a state that allows individual freedom, is not controlled by liberals, and embraces the Second Amendment?

The Olympian recently covered Governor Inslee's possible move to Idaho. Governor Inslee has been highly critical of Idaho and the state's governor, Brad Little. Unlike Idaho's governor, Governor Inslee shut down Washington State and issued a statewide mask mandate.

At one time, the governor was a favored Democratic presidential candidate due to his extreme liberal views on the environment. He didn't last long in the field and wasn't chosen for the vice-presidential slot in 2020 or 2024.

Although the governor denies he's moving to the Gem State, are we getting close? He appears to be very sensitive about any mention of where he will live after leaving the office.

We will continue to update you on this story if or when Governor Inslee moves to Idaho.

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers Idahoans Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart