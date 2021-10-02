Watch Boise State Fan Storm The Blue

Boise State Football suffered a significant loss Saturday by losing to Nevada 41-31. The game was competitive until the Wolfpack pulled away in the third quarter. The star of the game wasn't a Bronco or a Wolfpack player; it was a show-stealing shirtless man who showed moves that rivaled the players on the field.

We'll share with you the video from several views of the fans at Albertson's Stadium. According to reports on Twitter, the shirtless man was dancing in the end zone for quite some time. Officials thought he was part of the game-time entertainment? Once they realized he was on the field without a pass, things got exciting and entertaining.

You can see the fan almost be trapped in the end zone. It looks like the security will sack him in the end zone for figurative safety. However, the man uses moves that rival Jeremy McNichols; the man broke through their tackles, sprinting onto the Blue until he was eventually tackled forty yards from the goal line. No word at the time of this publication if the man was arrested.

Since Boise State's rushing game is in the tank, perhaps they should look at signing the shirtless man.

