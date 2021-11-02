‘We Win, You Win': Boise State Offers Unique Basketball Incentive

Basketball season is HERE, Treasure Valley, and both the men and women over at Boise State University are getting ready to hit the court for the year. After a long COVID-19 season last year which often times meant very few if any fans inside of the arena, stands are set to be filled up as these teams take on the competition.

Just announced by the Boise State Athletic Department is a great "special offer" that fans are going to want to know about--and it might just be the gift that keeps on giving.

On November 9th, Boise State takes on Utah Valley at ExtraMile Arena--this is when the "We Win, You Win" offer will be kicking off.

If you purchase a ticket to this home game and Boise State is victorious, you automatically win a FREE ticket to their next home game against a RANKED #23 Saint Bonaventure! That is sure to be a great basketball game.

Oh--hope that wasn't too soon.

Along with this offer, Boise State is offering two ticket package options for basketball fans: an eight game pass which allows fans to pick tickets to any eight games and an Elite Pack which gives fans tickets to the most anticipated games of the season.

Learn more, HERE.

