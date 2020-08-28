Wear The Mask Or No Flight

Can an airline force you to wear a mask? Could they ban you from flying if you don't comply by wearing a mask? Well, one airline has banned over 200 passengers for not wearing the mask on their flights. Delta Airlines has decided that if you want to fly on their airline, you must adhere to the mandatory policy of mask wearing. Over 240 people were given the boot from Delta for passing on the mask. CNN reports that Delta CEO Ed Bastian in memo encouraged flight attendants to continue being vigilant about enforcing the policy, noting, "Although rare, we continue to put passengers who refuse to follow the required face-covering rules on our no-fly list. As we all work toward the recovery, it’s vital that we continue to stay focused on the drive to provide the safest, cleanest airports, aircraft and work spaces possible."

Delta has decided to extend their 60 percent cabin capacity policy, which was originally set to expire next month, through January 2021. Would you fly right now? Not me little buddy!