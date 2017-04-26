Wednesday 04/26/17 – Kevin Miller Show

Today's guests: 6:am - Expert on radical Islam Dan Perkins discusses the economy, the Federal budget and a court ruling to protect sanctuary cities ; 6:35am - Fox News Radio's Rachel Sutherland reports on an allegation against Gen. Michael Flynn ; 7:am - Mark Krikorian from the Center for Immigration Studies reacts to a court ruling protecting sanctuary cities ; 7:35am - Former BSU wrestler Kevin Wood has the latest on the school's decision to eliminate the sport there ; 8:am - Dan Stein from the Federation for American Immigration Reform with reaction to a court ruling protecting sanctuary cities.

