Dino-mite Family Fun for the Weekend! Jurassic Quest in Nampa

Boise-area families, brace yourselves for a prehistoric adventure as Jurassic Quest stomps into the Ford Idaho Sports Center from December 8th to 10th.

Today marks the countdown to this tremendous event where "something big is about to happen," promising an unforgettable experience for all ages.

According to the Jurassic Quest website, attendees can immerse themselves in a world of life-sized dinosaurs, including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, and the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex.

The event boasts a range of activities, from walking with the impressive dinosaur herd to excavating fossils and even training a raptor. Families are guaranteed to have amazing memories, as this is the world’s largest, most popular "Dino event."

Event Details

The Ford Idaho Center will host the event with opening hours from 12:00-8:00pm on Friday, 9:00am-8:00pm on Saturday, and 9:00am-7:00pm on Sunday. Tickets range from $19 to $45 depending on packages you choose for your kiddos or your family, and they are available for purchase online.

