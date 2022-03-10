Weird Idaho Laws That Will Make You Scratch Your Head
So, if you didn’t know, Idaho has a lot of really weird laws. Some of them are VERY outdated. And some of them were repealed. But, repealed or not - they were definitely illegal at one point in time.
Which is honestly a little disturbing.
So, let’s do a deep dive into all the Idaho laws that will make you scratch your head!
The Fishing Law
Bizzare Idaho Law Restricts You From Fishing This Way
The Underwear Law
Idaho Law: Don't Forget to Wear Underwear in Public or Else...
The Dog House Law
Is it Actually Illegal in Idaho to Live in a Dog House?
Weird Idaho Laws, Dog House Edition
The PDA Law
Is PDA illegal in Idaho? Let's Find Out
The Smile Law
Beware: Not Smiling in this Idaho City is Illegal
The Marigoround Law
Why Keep Your Kids Away From Merry-Go-Rounds on Sundays
Here are some other random odd Idaho Laws that might not have made the cut!
TRUE OR FALSE: Can You Guess Which Idaho Laws Are Real?
Let's see how well you do at guessing which of these silly laws are true and which are false.