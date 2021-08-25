West Ada Parents Opting Out of Mask Requirements: Photos

Hundreds of parents of students in the West Ada School District lined up outside the district's headquarters to fill out the mask opt-out form.

Parents were given a choice to allow their kids not to wear masks during the school day, which starts Thursday morning. Idaho's largest school district voted 3-2 to require mask-wearing this year. There was an opt-out option that has parents driving and lining up outside beginning Wednesday at noon.

Boise and Caldwell School Districts are starting the year with mandatory mask-wearing without an opt-out option. Although the line was long, parents were in a good mood standing in line this afternoon. Traffic was heavy getting in and out of the district's headquarters. One parent wondered why the district didn't make it easier for them to opt out by having a form online?

West Ada will be opening a new high school this year with hopes of restoring the district's stability. As we've disclosed here, the district faced a series of challenges last year and this week.

A group of parents that wanted the district not to pass a mask mandate has organized online and in person wearing yellow tee shirts. Idaho schools were partially closed last year due to the Covid pandemic. All school systems hope to avoid canceling proms and graduations, which happened during the spring of 2020.

West Ada School District administration, in conjunction with the Board of Trustees, decided during the Board meeting on August 24 that all students and staff are required to wear masks/face coverings properly (covering mouth and nose) while they are in the classroom and are unable to social distance until further notice. This policy will be revisited as needed. The West Ada School District and the Board of Trustees recognize that parents have a choice when it comes to the health of their child. If you prefer for your student to not wear a mask, a legal parent/guardian must sign and return an opt-out form in person to the West Ada School District Office (1303 East Central Drive, Meridian, Idaho 83642). Please bring photo identification. Staff will be available to take your form(s) at the east entrance of the District Service Center on these dates: •

Wednesday, August 25, Noon-8 p.m. •

Thursday, August 26, 8 a.m-8 p.m. •

Friday, August 27, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Please note that the opt-out does not apply to students on the school bus, as the Centers for Disease Control has issued a public health order requiring masks to be worn while on public transportation, this includes school buses. We must comply with a public health order. The West Ada School District reserves the right to terminate the opt-out option (medical exemptions will still apply) based on school-based health trends. Please return one opt-out form for each child. West Ada School District Mask Requirement Opt-Out Form Please Complete.

