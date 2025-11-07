Well, it didn't take long for a beloved lost little piggy to find his forever home. As we documented a few weeks ago, Pumbaa, the 8-year-old potbelly pig gentleman, has been adopted from the West Valley Humane Society.

The group shared with us exclusively that Pumbaa found his forever home that very morning with a local family who already have a menagerie of pigs as pets. Pumbaa's adoption is a unique and heartwarming event, as it's not every day that a farm animal like him gets a chance to be part of a loving family. His popularity at the shelter was evident, with many community members expressing their interest in adopting him if the initial arrangement didn't work out.

The staff tells us that he was the most popular attraction on their social media site. The outpouring of support from the community was overwhelming. Members of the community have stated that if it doesn't work out for Pumbaa, they want him for their home.

This heartwarming story of Pumbaa's adoption is a testament to the tireless efforts of the dedicated staff at the West Valley Humane Society. Despite being underfunded, the shelter, along with its volunteers and community members, continues to make a significant difference in the lives of many animals in Canyon and the surrounding counties.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

The shelter announced a remarkable week of adoptions, with 54 happy endings. If you're looking to make a difference or are willing to foster or adopt an animal in need, you have the power to change a life. The shelter is always looking for help, and your support can make a world of difference.

Amazing, please consider helping Canyon County's Animal Shelter today. Here's the link to get you started.

IDAHO PIG LOVING HIS NEW HOME Check out this adorable lovable pig! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Check Out America' 5 Most Dog Friendly State Where Is Idaho? Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller