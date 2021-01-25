Western Senators Rush to Save Keystone Pipeline

President Biden made good on his promise to move America away from fossil fuels last week. The president signed an executive order stopping the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. President Biden has said he believes climate change is one of the most important challenges to America's future.

The reaction has drawn criticism Americans who disagree with the president's decision. In response to Biden's move, Idaho's two U.S. Senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, announced they will join Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana and several western senators in introducing legislation to authorize the continued construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, according to a release from both Idaho Senators.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte told Fox and Friends that he'd ask the president to reconsider his order. The governor explained that the pipeline creates jobs in several states. He continued stating that the loss of the pipeline would exceed over 100 million in lost tax revenue that funds public works programs in several states.

In Idaho, Senator Crapo emphasized the importance of the pipeline's impact on national security. “The proposed Keystone XL is a critical jobs-providing project that would also safely supply much-needed tax revenue to the states along its route,” said Crapo. “Moreover, the increase in the nation’s oil supply delivered by the Keystone pipeline will improve our nation’s energy security. This privately-funded project has already been delayed enough by continued partisan bickering in Washington, and I will continue to push for policies that bring energy costs down and further American energy independence.”

Senator Risch continued to explain the importance of energy to employment. “This day one move to block the Keystone project is flat wrong,” said Risch. “The Keystone XL Pipeline is America’s ticket to job creation and energy independence. Shutting the project down undermines the pact made with our northern ally, Canada, and leaves us dependent on the likes of OPEC and Russia to power the country.”