What To Watch In Place Of Boise State’s Cancelled Bowl Game

Boise State will not be playing in the upcoming Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19. Numerous players on the team contracted the virus, and BSU was forced to pull themselves out of the game.

So now what?

While we can't magically replace Boise State's bowl game with a new one, we do have some viewing suggestions for you to fill the void. Here we go:

RuPaul's Drag Race

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Ok this may seem like a stretch at first glance, but stay with us here. Football and drag aren't that much different. Men compete for bragging rights, a championship, and a chance at glory. Totally the same, right?

Maybe they are different, but a bunch of the old Drag Race seasons are streaming on Hulu and it's a funny show.

Ted Lasso

Via Unsplash

It's a football show! Sure, it's about European football, but if you really do love sports and the drama surrounding them, this is a great show. Pinky swear.

Star Wars

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Did you know all nine original Star Wars films are streaming on Disney+? Well, they are. And seven of them are great. We'll let you interpret that how you will.

YouTube Videos of 'Lawn Mowing Simulator'

Yes, this is a real game. And yes, it's ultra-relaxing. Surely you're stressed out about your favorite team's big game being canceled, so why not kickback with a glass of sweet tea and watch a computer mow some virtual grass?

Jewel's Boise Song

It's going to drive you crazy watching everyone on TV discussing the canceled game when they mispronounce 'Boise.' Might as well have this song at the ready.

