What Was the Minimum Wage in Idaho the Year You Were Born?

Most people remember their first job and for most of us, that meant getting our first taste of the minimum wage. My first job consisted of pushing grocery carts, bagging groceries, and helping customers out to their cars. I thought I was doing so well making fifty cents "above" the minimum wage at the time which was $5.15 at the time. For some people, that was a lot of money, and being that it was my first job, I was thrilled I had a way to pay for gas.

Now, if I was making that in 2022, I would have a very hard time breaking even on gas money. There are steps, however, to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 with the Raise the Wage Act of 2021 (H.R. 603).

According to GoBankingRates.com, states such as Illinois ($12), Nevada (9.50 for employers who provide benefits and 10.50 for those who don't), and Oregon (13.25) have already increased their minimum wage.

The biggest winners in all of this are service industry workers who have a lower minimum wage due to their tips; the goal is to have servers making $12.95 an hour for a waiter/waitress is a huge leap from the few dollars an hour they currently make. Opponents of raising the minimum wage do bring up a valid argument that it could result in causing more inflation than we're already experiencing.

Curious as to what the minimum wage was in the year you were born? We went back all the way to the year 1938 to today thanks to some help from GoBankingRates.com. Let's see just how far we've come.

