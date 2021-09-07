What’s Up in Downtown Boise; Two Shootings in One Weekend

An eventful weekend in downtown Boise didn't up the way that any of us had wanted or expected. Any time in front of social media or the news would have caught you up to speed on the incidents that took place late into the night and early Sunday morning.

What on earth was going on in the streets of Boise?

Late Saturday night after leaving downtown Boise, I immediately noticed an increase in police presence. If you've ever been downtown on a Friday or Saturday night, you know that the Boise Police Department completely shuts down 6th Street where there is a ton of foot traffic from area bars. Obviously, this is a smart move to protect pedestrians and often, late into the night, their presence is appreciated by business owners and the public alike to deal with the occasional yet inevitable drama that may break out among the intoxicated. Did we describe the fights, well enough?

On Saturday night, apparently something was just in the air. Two shootings took place in the streets of downtown Boise that, ordinarily, would never take place. When it comes to describing downtown Boise, most would say that it's CLEAN and it's SAFE. What was going on Saturday that made it the exception?

First, on 6th Street and Grove, around 1:30 a.m., a 20-year-old Meridian man was arrested for murder after a shooting on the street.

Also early Sunday morning was an incident on 9th street, where a 26-year-old man was arrested for shooting another man in the leg. In this instance, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Many people keep saying, "yep, Boise is growing"-- but what is really going on here? Can we as a community blame growth for this altercations or can something be done about this?

