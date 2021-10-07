When & Where in Boise To Listen To Every Taylor Swift Album

Music has the power to evoke specific feelings within us similar to the way the seasons of the year do. Therefore, when we listen to certain songs we are reminded of the seasons that share the same moods, emotions, and qualities of those songs.

Depending on what the mood of each season is, there’s without a doubt a Taylor Swift album guaranteed to match it! Below we've put together a list of when and where in Boise you should listen to each Taylor Swift album to provoke the most passion and emotion out of the listening experience.

Every Taylor Swift Album as a Season in Boise Here's where and when you should listen to each Taylor Swift Album around Boise, Idaho

Did You Know These 15 Big Movies Were Shot in the State of Idaho? Idaho has everything a filmmaker could want to use in their films: mountains, whitewater, dusty back roads, farms, lava flows and quaint towns. These are some of the films that took advantage of that!