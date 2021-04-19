Who Is Boise’s Best Pediatrician?

It's hard to find a good pediatrician because your friends don't want to risk you taking their appointments, and doctors tend to recommend their friends, not necessarily the best pediatricians. We've compiled a list of the best pediatricians according to Yelp and Google Reviews. The scores swing wildly between Yelp and Google, so we have based these ranks on total reviews.
#1 Christie Julian, MD
999 N Curtis Rd
(208) 367-4321
- Dr. Christine Julian is one of two pediatricians in Boise to have a 5-star average on Yelp and Google.
#2 Ada Pediatrics
650 E Cole Rd
(208) 323-1222
- Ada Pediatrics is led by Dr. Ryan Lindsey. The Yelp average is only 2.5 stars based on only 5 reviews. 41 Google reviews average a 4.2.
#3 - John Joseph Kiehl, MD
1072 N Liberty St #203
(208) 302-5800
- Dr. Kiehl is rated 5.0 on Yelp based on one review. Google has 17 reviews that also average 5.0.
#4 - Meridian Pediatrics
3653 N Locust Grove Rd
(208) 338-5437
- Meridian Pediatrics only scores a 3.5 on Yelp, but that is based on 3 reviews. 120 Google reviews average a 4.5.
#5 - Treasure Valley Pediatrics
450 W State Street
(208) 939-1035
- Based on three reviews on Yelp, Treasure Valley Pediatrics scored a 3.0, however, 11 Google reviews average a 4.7.
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.
Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.