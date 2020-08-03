WHO Says Corona Could Be Here for Sometime

The WHO says that the Coronanvirus is here to stay for quite sometime. In a meeting held last Saturday, the World Health Organization admitted that the virus will be here for the foreseeable future, reports Yahoo News. Just like in Idaho, the world is fatigued over what to wear, how to wear it, and everything associated with the world health crisis.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a public health emergency on January 30 and said the effects of this pandemic "will be felt for decades to come." COVID-19 has killed close to 700,000 people around the world and infected at least 17.6 million.

The WHO has taken a hit monetarily and with its credibility. The Trump Administration has cut funding to the organization and attacked it for covering up for the Chinese Government. President Trump has openly criticized the competency of the WHO. The president has been at odds with his own folks at the Centers for Disease Control as well.