Who Will Catch Idaho’s Attention During The First GOP Debate?

The nation and the Gem State await the first Republican Presidential debate that will take place Wednesday night. The RNC has announced who made the cut today. We'll share with you the list below. We'd also like to provide a brief preview on what or who to look out for during the big showdown on Wednesday.Despite his efforts, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson didn't make the field. Mr. Johnson threw a Big & Rich concert for his donors, along with paying for a weekly show on Newsmax to secure enough donor support.

Here's a list of who made it from the RNC.

Governor Doug Burgum

Governor Chris Christie

Governor Ron DeSantis

Ambassador Nikki Haley

Governor Asa Hutchinson

Vice President Mike Pence

Vivek Ramaswamy

Senator Tim Scott

In honor of the season's first debate, we thought we'd give you a few things to look out for as you're watching the debate on Fox. We hope to be accurate and entertaining as we review what to watch for Wednesday night.

Governor Christie Is In! Alex Wong / Getty Images loading...

How Many Times Chris Christie Calls President Trump A Coward

It's not an Idaho thing, but folks on the East Coast like to insult one another, and is there anyone better at calling people names than the pugnacious former governor of New Jersey? The governor has tried his best to goad the former president to join the Fox debate. His taunts have failed, as President Trump chose to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson.

Once Governor Christie gets tired of smacking the former president, look for him to take on the governor of Florida. He'll do his very best to give him the Marco Rubio treatment that 2016 ended the campaign of the Florida senator.

#5 Idaho Loves Conservatives YouTube / Ron DeSantis loading...

How Many Candidates Attack Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

He's not the front-runner, but everyone on the stage will attack the Conservative Floridian. The governor's numbers may have dropped in the last few months. However, he is the only candidate in double digits and has a chance to derail the Trump Reelection Express. Look for Vivek to take a shot at Governor DeSantis regarding the leaked Super Pac memo.

Wednesday night's debate will be a good test for the Florida governor to see how he reacts to the constant barrage he will face. Governor DeSantis will get the 2016 Joe Biden treatment.

President Joe Biden Getty Images loading...

Who Gets The Most Criticism Biden or Trump?

It will be too hard to resist for several never-Trumpers and a few others not to take shots at President Trump. The president has his record to run on and skipped the debate. Will the GOP field focus on the former president so that the current president will escape with limited critical comments?

YouTube/vivek ramaswamy YouTube/vivek ramaswamy loading...

Finally, Who Will Claim To Be Trump Like Without Being Trump?

Vivek Ramaswamy is the only Republican candidate who has seen his numbers go up. The successful millennial businessman has captivated primary and caucus voters with his passion and his defense of former President Trump. This week's debate allows the candidate to make a case for himself instead of being called 'Trump Lite.'

