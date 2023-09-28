Who Won The GOP Debate? Vote Here !

Wednesday night featured another chance for Republican voters to take a look at who they believe is the best person to take on former President Donald Trump and, if they beat him, President Joe Biden.

The Republican Presidential debate hosted by the Fox Business Channel and Univision provided candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Mike Pence, Doug Burgum, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Tim Scott. Despite the looming government shutdown, the Republicans running for office chose to shout and cut one another off rather than discuss issues that impact ordinary Americans.

The takeaways from Wednesday night's debate were that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is still the front runner, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy continued to lead the pack.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was aggressive as he clashed with Mr. Ramaswamy and Governor Haley—the Biden Administration's relationship with the communist Chinese government.

The organizers tried to add some levity to the debate by asking the candidates if they wanted to vote someone off the debate state similar to a reality television show. The folks on stage weren't receptive to the idea.

Most political experts believe that the real winner of Wednesday night's debate was former President Trump. He held an event with striking auto workers at the same time the other GOP candidates were debating in California.

