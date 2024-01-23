So, Who Would Idaho Vote for: Donald Trump or Nikki Haley?

The political landscape is experiencing a significant shift as both Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis have suspended their presidential campaigns, leaving residents in the Boise area wondering: Is Idaho voting for Trump again or opting for a new direction? Will Idahoans listen to the strong words from Ramaswamy and DeSantis?

Last week, Vivek Ramaswamy, known for his commitment to the "America First" movement, suspended his campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump. Since then, Trump has mentioned working with Ramaswamy moving forward, and the two of them have been vocal about their plans for America, making many Republicans excited for their partnership.

Following suit, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of his 2024 Republican presidential campaign and also endorsed Trump. DeSantis emphasized his disagreements with the former president but acknowledged Trump's superiority over the current incumbent, Joe Biden. Political observers have mentioned, too, that Ron DeSantis seemed "weirdly happy" about suspending his campaign.

Notably, both Ramaswamy and DeSantis have spoken against Nikki Haley, claiming that she is corrupt and does not have America's best interest in mind.

Idaho Republicans are now faced with an interesting and crucial decision between Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley – the only remaining contenders in the Republican primary. What do you think will happen, Idaho? How will this reshape our state's political landscape? Will the state lean more towards supporting the former President Donald Trump again, or opt for a new face in Nikki Haley?

Check out the GOP Presidential Contenders The Big 8 Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Joe Biden's Five Factors of Fearing Idaho The five issues that cause Joe Biden to fear about Idaho. Could these issues become national? Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller