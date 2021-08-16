Who’s The Culprit Responsible for $5K Worth of Damage to Nampa Playground?!

The Nampa Police Department is looking for the culprit responsible for causing over $5,000 in damage to playground equipment at West Park. According to Nampa Police, this incident happened in the middle of the night sometime back on June 11th. They're posting about it on their Facebook now because - "better late than never."

This was actually a really cool and interactive piece of equipment at West Park that played music. It was a favorite with kids and unfortunately, they have to go without now. The damage appears to be pretty intentional too which is why it's considered an act of vandalism.

NPD says if you have any information to help them solve this crime, they'd love to hear from you. Please call the investigating officer and leave a voice mail, 208-468-5650, or you can send them a message on the Nampa Facebook page if you know who is responsible.

West Park is located at 27 S Park Dr in Nampa. It was remodeled a few years back and is now one of the most popular and lively playground parks in the Treasure Valley. The park is pretty big covering 44 acres and there's something for everyone: frisbee golf, basketball court, sand volleyball courts, a jogging and fitness path, and covered picnic areas.

Any type of vandalism is always sad to see in our community. It's especially sad when it happens in an area designated for kids and for fun. Hopefully whoever is responsible will be identified and held accountable soon.

