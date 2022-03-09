Why Are There Thousands of Shoes on Fence Posts in Kuna Idaho?

I have driven through towns and cities with shoes hanging over wires or even a shoe tree. Kuna has its own version with a mysterious shoe fence that stretches for miles.

There is a long fence along the Kuna Mora Road, just past the Black's Creek Public Shooting Range, on the north side. This fence is home to hundreds of old shoes, heels, cleats and boots that have been placed along the tops of the fence posts for miles.

What is even more strange than miles of random and various shoes hanging out on top of fence posts? No one seems to know who started it, when it started and why it is there. It is quite the mystery to locals.



KTVB says, "the gentleman that owns one parcel of land with fence posts flocked with shoes says it's been in his family for generations. The shoes have been showing up for decades. He's just never known why."

According to a Facebook Post from Idaho Magazine some interesting facts about the two and a half miles of fence-way include, "The footwear is only on the north side of the road. There is every type of shoe, slipper, boot except men's dress shoes. The shoes only there for the 2.5 miles between the 2 shooting ranges."



If you want to check out the strange and mysterious Kuna Idaho shoe fence yourself, Roadside America provides these directions, "2420 E. Kuna Mora Rd, Kuna, ID

Directions: I-84 exit 64, then west a little over four miles on Black's Creek Rd/Kuna Mora Rd. Just past the Black's Creek Public Shooting Range, on the right (north) side."

