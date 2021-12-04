Why Boise State Needs to Play in the Famous Potato Bowl

When we last saw the Boise State Football Team, they were finishing a disappointing season 7-5 with a loss to San Diego State. The Broncos didn't have the opportunity to host or play in the Mountain West Championship Game. The only item left for Bronco Nation was to figure out which bowl game the team would play in.

The Mountain West Wire provides us with the conference's bowl tie-ins:

Los Angeles Bowl vs. Pac-12, Los Angeles

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs. MAC, Boise, Idaho

New Mexico Bowl vs. Sun Belt or C-USA, Albuquerque, N.M.

Arizona Bowl vs. MAC, Tucson, Ariz.

SoFi Hawai'i Bowl vs. AAC or C-USA, Honolulu

Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl vs. C-USA

Unlike previous years, the Broncos will not be the bell of the Mountain West Ball. In other words, Boise State will not have the luxury of being one of the top teams selected. San Diego State, Utah State, and Air Force all finished ahead of Boise State this year, so that the upper tiered bowls will look at them first.

The Idaho Statesman has the Blue going to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, playing SMU on Dec. 21 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Proponents say they playing in Texas helps Boise State recruiting, and playing a team in the AAC would add viewers to the game on ESPN.

Sports Illustrated predicts a matchup between Boise State and Marshall in the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl. Like the previous game, it will be on ESPN, although the bowl doesn't have any recruiting advantages besides a trip to Hawaii. A loss to Marshall would continue the erosion of their post-season dominance.

College Football News says the Broncos will play Kent State (Ohio MAC Team) in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. The game will be not be televised but will be streamed on the Barstool Sports website. Again, no advantage and an easy game for Boise State to win.

Why not the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl?

While most fans believe the Broncos are bigger than their old home bowl, having the team play in Boise would pay future dividends to both players and the fans. The game is early in the bowl season, Tuesday, Dec. 21, so players can get their offseason work in and enjoy Christmas and New Year at home.

Playing in Boise allows Coach Avalos more time to decide whether or not he will be keeping his entire coaching staff. Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough has not lived up to his preseason 'innovative offense' expectations. Avalos will decide who stays and who goes once the season is complete.

Whether the opponent is Central Michigan or Michigan Central, Boise State playing at home would be a great gift to the fans. Bronco Nation can cheer their favorite stars without traveling to such remote, less attended locations such as New Mexico or a remote town in Texas.

Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey ambitiously announced an aggressive agenda of improvements to Albertsons Stadium. A goodwill gesture by the athletic department would help make a case for more donations. The local Boise-based community would benefit by having a near-sellout for a late December game.

