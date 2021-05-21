Why Click it or Ticket Is Back in Idaho

Idaho State Police are getting an early start on the expected increase in the Summer travel season. ISP will begin their Click it or Ticket campaign starting today. The program is an education, and enforcement campaign, says the Idaho State Police press release.

Do seatbelts save lives?

"Seatbelts save lives. That's something we see every day," said Trooper Tauna Davis of ISP District 2 in Lewiston. "Unfortunately fatalities can occur anytime, anyplace, at any speed. No one thinks it could happen to them, until it does."

"I've witnessed, firsthand, the damage and tragedy caused by not wearing a seat belt. Seat belts secure drivers in their seats, ensuring they have total control of their vehicle. With more drivers on the roads as the weather gets warmer, we want you to help us keep your family whole. Buckle up and drive well Idaho."

What is Idaho Law?

Idaho law requires everyone in a vehicle to wear safety restraints. The law also states that any adult driver can also be ticketed for passengers younger than 18 who are not properly restrained.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom