Why Every Boise State Fan Will Be Cheering for Oregon

Boise State Football has enjoyed a welcomed run of good fortune and good publicity since the season began last month. Once again, the Broncos' home, Albertsons Stadium, was voted the best attraction for sports fans by USA Today.

Superstar running back Ashton Jeanty ignited not only the Treasure Valley but also Heisman voters with his dynamic on-field performances. His once long-shot candidacy becomes close to a reality. Could you imagine Mr. Jeanty winning the Heisman Trophy and appearing in the Nissan Heisman House next year?

It seems anything can happen when you believe in Boise State these days. The team is once again ranked among the best in the Associated Press's top 25 college football team rankings. Some experts believe the Broncos could be one of the teams getting a bye in the college football playoffs. (They would have to be one of the top four conference champions for that scenario to play out.)

Boise State has a trap game this week against Hawaii. The Broncos are highly favored; however, ask Alabama how that worked out for them against Vanderbilt last week.

Everyone will be watching the Oregon / Ohio State game Saturday night on NBC. Boise State fans have a rooting interest in an Oregon upset.

If the Ducks beat the Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium, their elevation has a residual effect on Boise State since their only loss was a close one in Oregon. The better the Ducks look; the better Boise State looks in the eyes of the decision-makers within the college football playoff universe.

Don't be surprised if you hear many Bronco fans yelling Go Ducks at least for one Saturday during the season.

Like them or not, the Ducks have a very unique fan base. Check out this video mixing Oregon Athletics with the classic comedy Animal House which was filmed on campus.

