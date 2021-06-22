Why Idaho Should Ban Aerial Fireworks

Before driving to my place of work, let me clarify the above headline. Fireworks are a fantastic way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

However, every year we see reports of someone who has an accident while attempting to shoot off fireworks. Admittedly, I'm not a big fan of people shooting off fireworks in my or any neighborhood. The noise plus the chance of starting a fire during another drought is not worth the risk. So let me save you the reaction by admitting that my opinion is not popular, probably anywhere within the continental United States.

However, we do have an issue with our current state of laws that regulate fireworks in the Gem State. Do you remember the Foothills fire that looked like a scene from the apocalypse that almost burned down Boise? If not, take a look at the video below that looks back at June 29, 2016.



A few years ago, Channel 7 deciphered are hypocritical fireworks law. You can buy aerial fireworks, but it's illegal to use them in the Gem State. Instead, you have to sign a waiver pledging you will not fire off your bottle rockets and roman candles. Sadly, no one enforces this law. Former Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan tried lobbying the legislature to strengthen the law or ban the sale of aerial fireworks but was unsuccessful. Here's the link to his efforts.

Midnight June 23rd will begin the official fireworks selling season in Idaho. You'll have until midnight July 5th to purchase them legally. Here's the definition of what is legal from the state code. You can look at the code here.

"Nonaerial common fireworks" means any fireworks such as ground spinners, fountains, sparklers, smoke devices or snakes designed to remain on or near the ground and not to travel outside a fifteen (15) foot diameter circle or emit sparks or other burning material which land outside a twenty (20) foot diameter circle or above a height of twenty (20) feet. Nonaerial common fireworks do not include firecrackers, jumping jacks, or similar products.

I'm not alone in my concern for public safety. The city of Hailey passed an emergency ban on fireworks due to drought conditions, reports KIFI. The city also banned the sale of fireworks. At least one city has the common sense to say to the upcoming boom, boom, season.

