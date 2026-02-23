Although it’s been a few years since the pandemic, Idaho continues to grow for a variety of reasons. Idahoans have seen once-beloved farms transformed into neighborhoods or shopping centers.

Star, Idaho’s population has doubled in recent years because of so many people fleeing states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Although it’s not unusual to see a license plate from Florida, North Carolina, or even New Hampshire.

Does Idaho have a secret as to why so many are moving here? Idaho Governor Brad Little addressed that question and more during an appearance on Newsmax.

The governor has become a popular guest on Fox Business, the Fox News Channel, and now Newsmax. Unlike California Governor Gavin Newsom, the Gem State Governor will not be running for president.

Idaho Growth Challenges

Governor Little didn’t sugarcoat the growth challenges that so many of us deal with every day. He did reveal that he’s signed a non-disclosure agreement with a couple that will be bringing around 1,000 jobs to Idaho.

President Trump Hosts Roundtable Discussion On Governors' Initiative On Regulatory Innovation Getty Images / Drew Angerer loading...

“The fact that we’re the least regulated state and that we’ve done more with tax relief per capita than any other state. They’re pushing so much capital out of those states.”

Washington State has been making news lately after passing additional taxes on businesses and individuals. In contrast, Idaho passed a massive tax relief package last year.

Another Congressional Seat?

The good news for Idaho is that the state is all but assured another Congressional District. California is at risk of losing up to 4 Congressmen. Governor Little said the additional seat will increase the state’s Congressional representation by fifty percent.

Governor Little explained that Idaho’s education system is market-focused. He said that school choice allows parents to move their kids out of a district if they’re not getting properly educated.

Idahoans are concerned with more progressive-minded people from Left Coast States moving into and changing the Gem State’s political culture. Is that a real concern? The governor said, “Most of the people who come to register to vote in Idaho were registered in California, Oregon, or Washington as a Republican.”

The one constant is our state's growth. We'll continue to keep you informed on this developing story.

