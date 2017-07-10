Why Nampa is the best run city in America

The city of Nampa has been named the number one run city in America according to one national group.

When WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities, Nampa was named 2017’s Best Run City in America.

“Running a city is a tall order,” WalletHub announced today. “In addition to representing the residents they serve, local leaders must balance the public’s diverse interests with the city’s limited resources. Consequently, not everyone’s needs can or will be met. Leaders must carefully consider which services are most essential, which agencies’ budgets to cut or boost, whether and how high to raise taxes, among other important decisions that affect the daily lives of city dwellers.”

WalletHub decided to measure the effectiveness of local leadership by determining a city’s operating efficiency or how well do city officials manage and spend public funds. WalletHub constructed a “Quality of Services” score comprising 33 key performance indicators grouped into six service categories to measure against the city’s per-capita budget.

With that in mind, Nampa city government ranked first in total budget per capita among the 150 cities in its study. Nampa ranked 16th in financial stability, 41st in infrastructure and pollution, 44th in safety and economy and 65th in health.

Under Mayor Bob Henry’s leadership, with support from the City Council during the past 3.5 years, the city’s levy rate is on track to drop by 20 percent by next year. The city begins its budgeting process Tuesday morning with workshops to consider departmental requests.

The proposed 2018 budget focuses on the city’s capital needs.

“It’s been a four-year process to address long-deferred maintenance projects, but we’re making good progress,” Henry said, noting that the City Council has consistently been fiscally responsible in reducing the property tax levy rate while understanding the need to emphasize the importance to protect our assets.”