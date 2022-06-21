Why Was Pro Football Star Russell Wilson Visiting Boise This Week?

Who knew that before NFL legend and Superbowl Champion quarterback Russell Wilson took the field with the Denver Broncos this fall, a stop in little old Boise, Idaho was on his itinerary?

You read that right, the former Seattle Seahawk and current Denver Bronco quarterback was in Boise on Monday! Boise State quarterback, Hank Bachmeier shared a photo of the NFL star posing with fellow Bronco QBs Taylen Green, Colt Fulton and Sam Vidlak on his Instagram account.

In his post, Bachmeier thanked Wilson for taking the time to speak with the group of college football quarterbacks but it turns out that’s not all he was in town to do! Through a little social media digging, we found out that Wilson was actually in town to host the annual adult edition of his Russell Wilson Passing Academy. This year’s camp just so happened to take place on the Blue at Albertsons Stadium!

Traditionally, the Russell Wilson Passing Academy is a football camp open to aspiring football players ages 8-15, no matter what position they play. According to RWPA’s website, Wilson put together the program to do more than sharpen participant’s football skills. He hopes kids will leave the camp wanting to develop high character and moral standards, a taste for being competitive but wanting to play fair, respect for authority, desire to do service for others and a love of God, family and country. In other words, he hopes to teach these kids everything that’s made him such a likable and talented player.

His youth camp took place in Denver on June 17, but Wilson also hosts an adult camp through a partnership with Alaska Airlines. During adult camp, participants get to join Wilson for on-field activities and then attend a private reception afterwards. It appears to include a mixture of Alaska employees and top-tier mileage club members. (In 2016, those members could bid on a chance to attend camp.)

The RWPA Instagram account shared a handful of photos and videos from The Blue, one of which revealed that the Boise State quarterbacks got to act as coaches during the event. Attendees also posed for pictures with Wilson during the event.

Wilson has been the airlines “CFO” or Chief Football Officer for years. They’ve themed four planes after the quarterback. The most recent, with the tail number N296AK, debuted in 2021.

