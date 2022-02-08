Why You’ll Want To Work At This Futuristic Office in Meridian

Meridian is quickly getting bigger. We've seen a unique new concept in other cities that will now be arriving in Idaho's second-largest city. We've heard about TopGolf and other businesses moving into the area. A 50,000 square feet office complex will now share a parking lot with TopGolf.

Kiln Comes to Meridian A look inside Meridian's latest development.

The new office concept is from Kiln, a Utah company with five locations throughout the country. The space is designed to help workers' creativity from two to fifty. The company CEO says creatives, startups, and enterprise teams. The site's location is Eagle View Landing and is being developed by Ball Ventures and Ball Ventures Ahlquist.

What is Kiln?

CEO Arian Lewis shared his enthusiasm for the new project in a release:

"Kiln is a boutique, lifestyle-focused coworking brand that is primarily driven around the well-being of our members and enabling teams and individuals to perform at their highest level," Lewis said. "As a result, we have allocated a lot of square footage dedicated to communal amenities that look after the physical, social, and emotional wellness of our members. We have put a lot of time and thought into developing meeting rooms and amenities that enable teams to collaborate and to communicate effectively with one another."

Treadmill Desks and a Barbershop?

The work area will indeed be one of its kind in Idaho. Work areas will have treadmill and cycling desks, access to a full kitchen, massage chairs, a private fitness studio, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. On the technology side, workers will have access to podcast and video studios, a theater that will hold up to seventy-five people. There will also be a barbershop so no worries about getting a haircut.

Impact on Meridian

BVA CEO Tommy Ahlquist describes how Kiln will offer another option for Idahoans in the Treasure Valley. "The opening of Kiln Meridian is the exciting next step in establishing Eagle View Landing as a true mixed-use development where people can work, live, and play," Ahlquist said. "Kiln's quality and care in their flexible coworking spaces and services are unparalleled, and we are proud to partner with such an innovative and forward-thinking company."

What is Eagle View?

Eagle View Landing is a 73-acre mixed-use development that will feature class-A office, hospitality, multifamily living, retail, and corporate campus spaces. Site highlights will include Idaho's only Top Golf Venue, a 200-room Hyatt Place Hotel, Idaho Central Credit Union's corporate headquarters, The area will have housing units and other amenities. For years, that area hosted the Farmstead.

