Will Idaho Make Masks Mandatory ?

States across the country are moving to make wearing a mask mandatory. Currently there are now 18 states that now require people to wear a mask in publicCould we see Idaho be the next one? Governor Little recently announced that the state will not move out of the phase four in reopening. The governor has publicly asked Idahoans to wear a mask when out in public. Governor Little said he would look at all options instead of making folks wear them outside. He elaborated that "if you're outside working alone, wearing a mask doesn't make sense. Mandatory masks do not make sense in Idaho," he shared in a press conference today. Other governors say that the spike in COVID has caused them to rethink making mask optional.

Here's a list of the big 18 states that now mandate the mask: North Carolina, Nevada, and Washington becoming the latest to join in. California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island are also on the list.

We'll continue to monitor the situation and let you know if the state changes its mind on mandatory mask wearing.