‘Wishes In Flight’ Benefits Make-A-Wish Idaho

Make-A-Wish of Idaho has once again wrapped up another successful telethon on local television station channel 2 and raised a massive amount of miles for "Wishes In Flight".

The team over at Make-A-Wish of Idaho is a strong one and I first encountered them just a couple of years ago at an event called Music On The Water which I have hosted the past few years. If you're unfamiliar with the Make-A-Wish organization, they're a nationwide group with an Idaho chapter that works to help make wishes of terminally ill children come true. I love the work that Make-A-Wish does because it's so genuine and up-lifting. In a time when families are terrified and their sick child is struggling, making a wish come true is such a huge moment. It offers a memory to be made and an experience to be cherished that will guaranteed, last a lifetime.

The local chapter here in Idaho does SO much good work, I instantly became a fan of helping out where I can. This was the second year that my good pal Kevin Miller of KIDO Talk Radio and I were able to be a part of the Wishes In Flight telethon. We answered phones and raised some SERIOUS air miles.

Wishes In Flight is a telethon that asks for donation of air miles that are most often needed to make flights possible for families and children to complete their wish! I was shocked at the generosity of those who called in yesterday in just the hour that I was answering phones. By the end of the day, 2,220,453 air miles were raised. According to Make-A-Wish Idaho, that helps 44 kids on their wishes!

If you're interested in learning more about Make-A-Wish Idaho or donating miles or cash...click HERE.