World-Famous Pentatonix to Perform at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center!

The Ford Idaho Center announced this morning that the world-renowned, Grammy Award-winning a cappella group, Pentatonix, will be returning for an amazing concert in Nampa this September.

The concert is set to start at 7:00pm on September 12th, 2024, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, with pre-sale opportunities beginning at 10:00am on March 13th.

This world-famous group consists of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee. They're renowned for their genre-defying performances, incredibly tight harmonies, and unique and electric arrangements of popular songs, redefining the limits of a cappella, and paving the way for other vocal musicians.

Pentatonix's impact extends far beyond their albums and YouTube videos, as they've been selling out arenas worldwide for over a decade. Their concerts are a testament to the group's charismatic stage presence and the infectious energy they bring to every show, and we're excited to share the news that they'll be bringing their newest show to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa this September.

For fans eager to secure their spots for this musical extravaganza, there are presale opportunities that begin on March 13th, 2024, at 10:00am MST. Snag your tickets and get the best seats before the general public. Details and ticket information can be found on the official Ford Idaho Center website.

To all music fans in the Boise area, mark your calendars for September 12th! Whether you're a long-time Pentatonix fan or a newcomer, this concert is an opportunity to see true a cappella legends perform, and we're sure to be amazed.

