Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location

It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.

We all know that show is all about Montana and is filmed in Montana. However, the show is more about the west and western life than just one state. In honor of our state, we've decided to try to apply and Idaho perspective to television's most watched show. Yellowstone is so popular that we've compared the characters on the Kevin Costner drama to Idaho towns.

The Location Of Yellowstone's Train Station Is In Idaho?

If you missed the show or have yet to watch the series, there is a location that the Yellowstone ranch calls the Train Station. The area is where the good guys, the Dutton Family, dispose of the bodies of their enemies. Most viewers believed that is an anonymous cliff located somewhere in the west.

However, John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, described an area in Wyoming where one cannot be prosecuted because the area is uninhabitable. One cannot be tried by a jury of your peers if there's no one in that jurisdiction. Producer/Writer Taylor Sheridan showed his brilliance in writing the real-life 'Zone of Death into his fictional script.

An Inside Look At Idaho's Zone Of Death / The Train Station

Avoid Yellowstone's 'Zone of Death' in Idaho If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.

What Is The Zone of Death?

The official reason why you can murder the Zone of Death is zone is a 50-mile radius that includes parts of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. The federal government controls the area within the US District Court of Wyoming, including Yellowstone National Park. State crimes in the area can't be prosecuted because of federal jurisdiction.

