You Won’t Believe What the Critics Are Saying About Boise State Football

The college football world was left in disbelief as Boise State Football, America's beloved underdog, once again defied the odds. As we've been following closely for the past few weeks, the Broncos have now clinched the fourth seed in the twelve-team college football playoff. This unexpected turn of events has seen the top four spots being claimed by the four highest-rated conference champions. ￼

If conventional wisdom would hold, the teams would be from the SEC, Big 10, the ACC, and the Big 12. A group of five conference champion wasn't invited to the big boy's party. However, a flaw in the system, which states that the highest ranked conference champion gets the seed, has allowed Boise State to crash the party. This flaw, as some argue, is a loophole that Boise State has successfully exploited.

Thanks to a BYU loss on Tuesday night, Boise State has emerged as the fourth seed in the playoff. While the Broncos' top spot is not guaranteed, a convincing win could see them claiming the seeding, presenting a unique opportunity for the team. A top spot grants the team a bye and positions them among the elite college football powers.





With a first-round bye and a subsequent bowl game, Boise State has a significantly higher chance to compete for the national title, setting the stage for an exciting showdown with the top teams. However, fans from other schools are ripping mad at Boise State's good fortune.

They question the team's schedule, although the Broncos have the best loss of the year to number one Oregon, a game that showcased their potential and competitiveness. If the Ducks win out along with the Broncos, it won't be easy to bump them out of the fourth seed. However, let's read what the Boise State fans and foes have to say about the latest standings below.

