Kevin Miller Show Monday 8/20/2018

Today's guests: 6 a.m. – Dan Perkins, master storyteller and author of The Brotherhood of the Red Nile Trilogy, which centers around Islamic nuclear terrorism against the USA. He is a nationally recognized expert on radical Islam and contributor to DailyCaller.com, ClashDaily.com, Lifezette.com, Newsmax.com and TheHill.com. Kevin Miller begins to take calls from listeners who are concerned about aggressive drivers during the first day of school. Several folks call in warning drivers to be careful while driving to and from work. ; 6:35am – Fox News Radio’s Michelle Pollino says MTV’s VMA’s are tonight, but will anyone watch? ; 7 a.m. – Longtime Boise financial planner and radio talk show host Dave Petso with his weekly market outlook ; 8 a.m. – Nationally syndicated radio talk show host Lars Larson discusses current events with the host ; 8:35am – Fox News’ Jon Decker reports live from the White House. Kevin Miller continues to take calls on the comments by former CIA Director Brennan.