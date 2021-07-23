32 Must See Photos From Boise Hospital Protest

Boise area hospital workers continue their protests against the three largest healthcare providers outside of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

The workers hope to lobby someone in the state of Idaho to protect them against the vaccination or termination policies. Hospital workers and contractors will have to get the Covid shots by this Fall.

As we've reported here, the lieutenant governor has asked the speaker of the house to reconvene the legislature. As of this publication, there has been no movement towards the House or Senate returning to pass legislation that would protect the workers.

Senate Republicans would like to meet with Primary Health, Saint Luke's, and Saint Alphonsus in hopes of finding a solution. So far, there is no announcement of a meeting. The Idaho Statesman reports that all three providers are currently sticking to their September deadline. We have begun to hear from patients who've been contacted by their doctors stating that they will be leaving due to the forced vaccination mandate.

Healthcare workers say that the Treasure Valley could suffer a shortage in healthcare because of a worker shortage. Not so, says Dr. David Peterman of Primary Health. He tells KTVB he's confident workers will work.

"I have zero concern of not having enough employees because of a policy we have had in place for 10 years," he said. "I took the Hippocratic oath to do no harm. And in the position I am in, absolutely it makes sense. It is part of our culture that we require our employees to be vaccinated to keep the patients safe and to keep ourselves safe."

You can see a list of the upcoming protests here.

Boise Hospital Workers Prostesters Thousands gather at Saint Alphonsus in Boise