We all have dreams, and for some of us, they come true. Men, for example, have dreams of playing football in the NFL. Sadly, for most men in Idaho and worldwide, football will officially end with Sunday's Super Bowl.

Many years ago, a young man from Prosser, Washington, dreamed of playing college football. Despite not being the newest version of the athletic Vince Young, the young man was a dynamic high school quarterback.

The athlete was the football coach's son, but it took a defensive coordinator lobbying his colleagues for the player to get a scholarship at Boise State. Nothing was guaranteed for the quarterback, who would one day become the all-time winningest quarterback in college football history.

Despite his collegiate achievements, an NFL team did not draft Kellen Moore. The free agent started games for the NFL's Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Once his playing days were done, the Dallas Cowboys recognized his talents as an offensive mind. Coach Moore would go on to be the offensive coordinator for three NFL teams: the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

As we've reported here, Kellen Moore will be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints. However, his greatest challenge is taking on the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game of his career.

There have been other big games; however, to call plays in the Super Bowl is an accomplishment most NFL coaches will never know. The game is indescribable. Every moment is watched and analyzed. Every mistake is highlighted. Commercials are the most expensive making or breaking companies.

The Eagles must deal with Steve Spagnola, the 'Mad Scientist of the Pass Rush. ' The Chiefs have used their defense to lead the league with the most wins this year. While all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets the headlines, Coach Spags is why the Chiefs are on the verge of a historic three-peat.

Coach Moore has a loaded offense, but the Chiefs have found a way to beat better teams. The world will be watching how Kellen from Boise handles the biggest game of his life. For him, it's another day at the office; for the rest of us, he's living our dream.

