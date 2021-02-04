Ada County Commissioners Cleared of Charges

Last month one of the Ada Commissioners accused the other two commissioners of a possible violation of the state open meetings law. The Ada County Prosecutor referred the complaint to the Canyon County Prosecutor due to a conflict of interest. Brian Taylor, the Canyon County Prosecutor, has investigated the case and declared there was no violation of the law otherwise known as the 'sunshine law.'

The commissioners issued their response in a press release:

The Ada County Board of Commissioners appreciates the work conducted by the Canyon County Prosecutor in examining the complaint and putting this matter to rest. The Open Meetings Law in Idaho is critically important to government transparency. It is something the Board of Ada County Commissioners considers essential to governing and always follows.

The issue was brought to prosecutors' attention following the first meeting of the newly elected Ada County Commissioners Ryan Davidson and Rod Beck. They nominated former Congressman Raul Labrador to the open seat on the Central District Health Board. Democrat Commissioner Kendra Kenyon wanted to know if the commissioners had discussed Labrador's candidacy once they were elected.

Canyon County Prosecutor Brian Taylor investigated the allegation against the two commissioners. He found that they discussed Labrador's appointment as candidates. They did not talk about his position once elected, which would've been a violation.

The entire Central Health Board voted to approve Congressman Labradors' seat to the board last month. Central District Health has become a controversial point involving their decision on mask mandates and restricting local businesses. The Legislature is looking at bills that will limit the health districts' enforcement powers.