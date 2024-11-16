America’s Hottest Chicken Chain Coming to Meridian

There was a time in Idaho when chicken lovers wondered when the Gem State chicken lovers would ever get an opportunity to enjoy chicken from delicious franchise restaurants.

Boom, enter Chick-fil-A opening stores in Boise, Meridian to a festive and hungry Idaho chicken nation. The Georgia bases franchise has opened stores in Nampa and coming soon to Eagle and another Meridian location.

Kevin Miller Kevin Miller loading...

We detailed here the arrival of Slim Chickens and Guthrie's in Meridian and Boise. Fried Chicken and Pizza are the fastest-growing restaurants in the country. Idaho's population growth and lack of chicken restaurant saturation continue to be a big draw for chicken sellers.

Check Out Meridian's Favorite Chicken Restaurant Amazing Southern food rocks the West! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Kevin Miller Kevin Miller loading...

If you're tired of being stuck in traffic on Eagle Road, we have some bad news for you. However, if you've been waiting for the popular chicken chain to come to Idaho, then the news is very good.

READ OUR SCOUTING REPORT ON EATING AT RAISING CANES

The Idaho Statesman reports Meridian has approved a new Raising Canes to open soon. The restaurant will be 2,900 square feet and have two drive-thru lanes.

Kevin Miller Kevin Miller loading...

The menu features chicken fingers and French fries. The appeal has transformed customers into 'Caniacs' who can't get enough of the popular chain's food.

The challenge of all of will be how to navigate the traffic on Idaho's busiest road, Eagle Road. The road features the popular shopping center The Village at Meridian, In-N-Out Burger, Big Al's and other residential and retail centers.

Dropping the Bird!

The Statesman reported the quirky comments of the Raising Canes representative seeking to quell concerns about the additional traffic.

“We’ve kind of got it down to a science,” Vann said, noting the restaurant’s short menu just chicken fingers and fries. “As people start pulling in, we start cooking chicken,” he said. “They call it dropping bird.”

Best Chicken Wings in Boise Area Yummy yummy chicken wings. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola