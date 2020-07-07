Interested in Working for KIDO?

The work of informing the public is never done, especially when you consider the local, state and national news cycles. Do you like conservative talk radio? Do you like politics? Are you an early riser? Would you like to make a difference?KIDO Talk Radio is looking for a morning show producer that will work directly with Kevin Miller in creating a dynamic community focused conservative talk show aimed at servicing the Treasure Valley and beyond. The ideal candidate will look forward to producing and interacting with Treasure Valley callers each and every morning with Kevin Miller.

Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio

Whether you have a lot of experience or are looking to begin a career in media and politics, work ethic and desire are two of the top qualifications that we're looking for. KIDO Talk Radio has the latest equipment and is committed to the terrestrial and digital workspace. If you're interested or know someone who is, please drop an email to kevin@kidotalkradio.com