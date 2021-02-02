Attacking Lincoln Statue is Wrong

And now, the great protector of our union is a villain. Abraham Lincoln, who gave his life to protect the union and free the slaves, is now a person who should be attacked. A group of local criminals defaced the Lincoln Statue in Boise recently. They bragged about it on social media and defended their actions in an interview with the Idaho Press.

We'll get to them in a minute, but first, this is Idaho, not California where a San Francisco School System ruling called for the removal of Lincoln's name (amongst others) from schools, stating that he "significantly diminished the opportunities of those amongst us to the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Samantha Hager of Peaceful Roots of Change, the group responsible for the attack on the Lincoln Statue, bragged to the Idaho Press, saying it was a planned attack that would take place on the first day of Black History Month. She defended the vandalism by telling reporters that the paint was nontoxic. However, the leader of the group denied that they put the poop on Lincoln. "No one did that," she said. "… When we saw pictures of the feces they're claiming we put there; it's dog poop. It's on a walking trail; people bring their dogs there all the time."

The Boise Police Department is looking to arrest the folks responsible for this action. Hager told the Press that she doesn't fear the police. "It is an act of civil disobedience, but it's protected under the Constitution," she said. "We have wonderful lawyers on our side that are at our beck and call."

On a personal note, it's a sad day in Idaho when we have a group of young, or not so young people defacing the statue of our greatest president. Was President Lincoln perfect? No, however, I'd place his integrity well ahead of this self-appointed thought police. I'd suggest that if the group responsible believes in their cause, they should turn themselves in. I'd be more than happy to volunteer to be a member of their jury.

Lincoln is an American hero. Let's honor his sacrifice instead of destroying it.