Aunt Jemima Removed From the Shelves

After 130 years on the shelves of stores around the world, Quaker Oats is giving the Aunt Jemima brand from stores reports CNN. The brand will taken out of stores and return under another name or brand.

. "We acknowledge the brand has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth, and dignity that we would like it to stand for today," said vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America Kristin Kroepfl told NBC via a press release. "While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough."

The decision to rebrand comes after Aunt Jemima became a trending topic on Twitter Tuesday with many speaking out about the logo and name that have been around for 130 years. The rebranding will start at the end of the year and the name change will follow at a later time.

This is not the first time that Aunt Jemima has been a topic of controversy. Published reports and opinion pieces have urged the removal of Aunt Jemima for the last several years.