Biden’s Trip To Boise A Warning for Republicans

So President Joe Biden will be visiting Boise this Monday. As reported by my colleague Mateo here, Biden will tour the National Interagency Fire Center on his way to California. Biden's Western tour will seek to help the embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Biden's trip to Boise is a warning sign to Idaho Republicans. As most of us witnessed during the Trump Administration, presidential visits to Idaho are sporadic. The local and state GOP has been warning of an increased effort by national Democrats to turn Idaho from red to blue. See Colorado as an example of that one. The national Republican party has not sent resources or representatives for years because Idaho is considered a 'safe state.'

Republicans in Idaho spend more money fighting each other than fighting Democrats. By the way, who is the highest-ranking Democrat in Idaho? Is it the Boise mayor? Will she great Joe at the airport? Statewide, the Democrats are not a competitive party, but it's a different story in the Treasure Valley. We've detailed how the libs have gained ground in Boise and now look for a beachhead in Meridian and West.

Biden visited Idaho when the Special Olympics were in Sun Valley. He flew into the state on Air Force 2. Idaho State GOP Chairman Tom Luna reflected on the president's visit.

"When I served on the Idaho land board, I saw the devastating results of the federal government's mismanagement of federal forest lands. I hope that while President Biden is in Idaho that he not only witnesses the devastation the federal government has caused but listens to those who have the common sense solutions to minimizing this kind of devastation in the future."

"It's one thing to come visit the devastation that these forest fires have caused, but the lack of management on federal lands is what needs to be dealt with. Visiting these forests after they've burned doesn't help the process."

Biden's upcoming trip would energize the state Democrats just as a trip by former President Trump would've done for Republicans if he had visited the state. The thinking East of the great river is that Idaho has always carried the load for the Republicans. It's one of the few states with a super-majority in its legislature, state, and congressional offices.

We welcome the president to Idaho but do not agree with his plan to transform America. Perhaps, he could offer help figure out why our gas prices have gone up since he took office.

