BPD Shares Clear Message About Domestic Violence in Boise

In response to a recent incident on December 11th, 2023, Boise Police took action following a report of shots fired in an apartment on the 5800 block of N. Five Mile Road. Arresting 21-year-old Isaiah Maestas on charges including Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, the police focused not only on the arrest but on delivering a clear message about domestic violence.

Continue reading for details about the recent arrest, and a clear message from the Boise Police Department.

Officers arrived promptly, securing the area and ensuring the safety of nearby residents. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Earlier investigations revealed that the suspect used a firearm to "threaten two female victims after a verbal domestic dispute with one of the victims," according to this press release from the Boise Police Department.

Additionally, officers discovered the suspect was in possession of drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, and a large amount of cash; He was immediately taken to the Ada County Jail.

However, the Boise Police Department's emphasis is on a strong message to the community speaking against domestic violence in the Boise area. Lieutenant Corey Smith stated:

"The Boise Police Department takes all acts of domestic violence seriously. If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to police or other support providers so we can work together toward a safe solution. Intervention is the best way to end the cycle of domestic violence and keep victims safe.”

