It may not seem that football season is just around the corner, but the folks at Boise State are already preparing for another season of Bronco Football at Albertsons Stadium. The Athletic Department announced a release of the fan-friendly color schemes for this season's six home games.

Color schemes have become popular in Boise and throughout the college football world as some teams will have 'blackouts or other multi-colored schemes designed to show team spirit and make an excellent backdrop for television.

Boise State's first home game will be against UT Martin on Saturday, 17th. The fans are asked to coordinate a tri-colored scheme. (We'll provide a link below to help you.)

Just in time for Halloween, Bronco Nation will be participating in an Orange Out; in other words, fans are encouraged to wear all Orange when the Broncos take on Colorado State on Oct. 29.

Nov. 5, 2022, will be the final game between arch-rival BYU as the Cougars move on to the Big 12. The rivalry has been one of the most-watched games in the Mountain West and across the country. Fans are asked to wear all blue during their other three home games against Mountain West rivals San Diego State (Friday, Sept. 30), Fresno State (Saturday, Oct. 8), and Utah State (Friday, Nov.25).

Boise State Athletics as fans to split their road gear for the following games: Fans should wear blue: Oregon State (Saturday, Sept. 3), New Mexico (Friday, Sept.9), and UTEP (Friday, Sept. 23).

Fans should break out their orange gear for games against Air Force (Saturday, Oct.22), Nevada (Saturday, Nov.12), and Wyoming (Saturday, Nov. 19).

Boise State enters the 2022 season with once again enormous expectations. The coaching staff has been revamped after a disappointing first season under Coach Andy Avalos. History does smile on the Broncos.

'Boise State enters 2022 with 24 consecutive winning seasons (1998-2021), tied with Texas (1893-1916) for the 13th-longest streak in Football Bowl Subdivision history. The streak is the longest by a school in the Group of Five all-time.'

You can check out the upcoming color schemes here.

